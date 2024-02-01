Groups Call For Stop To Persecution Of Ehis On Terrorism, Arson Charges

Pro-Asiwaju groups, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, and the Asiwaju Transformation Vanguard have called for a stop to the persecution of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on terrorism, and arson charges.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja had issued a warrant for the arrest of Edison Ehie over his alleged involvement in the burning of the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph recalls that Ehie is the immediate past Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court had ordered his arrest along with five other persons based in Port Harcourt which including; Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike Peter also known as Rambo for allegedly participating in some criminal activities.

Justice Nwite granted order on Wednesday for their arrest while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Inspector General of Police IGP.

However, the groups in a press conference on Thursday called upon all stakeholders in Rivers State to work together towards a peaceful and harmonious coexistence.

It noted that it is only through unity and understanding that we can overcome the challenges we face as a nation and build a brighter future for generations to come. Emphasizing the importance of Wike respecting Mr. President, and the peace of Rivers State,

The groups also urged Wike to reconsider his approach to handling the affairs of the state post his exit.

The statement reads in part; “Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the Asiwaju Transformation Vanguard, I stand before you today to address a matter of critical importance, the pressing issue of the state of our beloved nation and the need for mutual respect and unity among our political leaders: the ongoing tension between Mr Nyesom Wike and the emerging national political landscape under the potential leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We will shed light on the importance of Governor Wike respecting Mr. President, and the peace of Rivers State, while also urging him to reconsider his approach to handling the affairs of the state post his exit.

“First and foremost, it is crucial to recognize the significance of respect in our political landscape. Respect is not only a fundamental value in our society but also a cornerstone of effective governance. As a leader, Mr Wike must understand the importance of showing respect to the President of our great nation. This respect fosters a harmonious relationship and enables collaboration in the best interest of the people.

“Furthermore, it is imperative to emphasize that the political philosophy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not one that promotes animosity or division. Asiwaju is a respected figure in Nigerian politics, admired for his ability to build bridges and foster unity.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, throughout his illustrious career, has embodied the spirit of unity and bridge-building. He has transcended regional and ethnic divides, forging alliances and friendships across the political spectrum. This philosophy, one that prioritizes respect for diverse viewpoints and peaceful collaboration, is the very foundation upon which a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria can be built.

“It Is with deep concern, therefore, that we witness Mr Wike’s apparent struggle to embrace this spirit of unity. His recent actions and pronouncements raise troubling questions about his commitment to respecting the democratic process and upholding the peace within Rivers State and the nation as a whole.

“It is very disheartening to witness Mr Wike finding it difficult to assimilate himself into this political philosophy, which is rooted in the principles of inclusivity, progress, and development for all.

“As supporters of Asiwaju, we must remember that Asiwaju is not a politician who harbours enemies. Throughout his career, he has faced betrayals, yet he has remained steadfast and loved by the people. It is this spirit of forgiveness, resilience, and love that we must emulate in our political discourse.

“Mr Wike, on the other hand, seems to revel in discord. His public pronouncements often incite division and stoke the flames of animosity. This approach, driven by personal ambition rather than national interest, stands in stark contrast to the unifying principles championed by President Tinubu.

“Furthermore, as regards the unnecessary tension and anxiety caused by the recent political climate, We unequivocally condemn the persecution and harassment of Governor Fubara’s political allies and Rt. Hon. Edison Ehis. It is crucial to uphold the principles of democracy, which include the right to support and associate with political figures of one’s choice.

“Targeting individuals based on political affiliation goes against the very principles of democracy and creates an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.

“In particular, we draw attention to the unjust persecution of Rt. Hon Edison Ehis. It is deeply troubling that he is facing repercussions simply because he chose not to support the attempt to remove Governor Fubara from office. This kind of punitive action is not only misguided but also undermines the democratic principles we hold dear.

“Wike and his team must immediately cease the harassment, intimidation, and persecution of these individuals, whether through the misuse of the police or the judiciary. The people of Rivers State deserve peace and stability.

“It is important for him to understand that the presidency under Asiwaju’s leadership demands unity and loyalty from all. We cannot tolerate any actions that aim to pull down the system, whether from within or outside. The peace and progress of our nation depend on cohesive leadership and a commitment to the greater good.

“We call upon Mr Wike and his administration to recognize the importance of diversity of thought and opinion within the political landscape. We urge him to embrace a more inclusive and tolerant approach, fostering an environment where political differences are respected and celebrated. It is through healthy discourse and respectful disagreement that we can achieve progress and development for our beloved Rivers State.

“Finally, we appeal to the Nigerian Police Force, as a professional institution, to maintain neutrality and not allow themselves to be manipulated by any individual or group to cause unrest in Rivers State.

“The police have a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, and they must carry out their duties without bias or prejudice. Law enforcement institutions must serve the people, not any individual or political party. We call upon them to investigate all allegations of wrongdoing fairly and transparently, ensuring justice prevails.

“We call upon all stakeholders in Rivers State to work together towards a peaceful and harmonious coexistence. It is only through unity and understanding that we can overcome the challenges we face as a nation and build a brighter future for generations to come.

“Let us not forget that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man we all admire, is a symbol of overcoming adversity and rising above personal differences. As his supporters, we are called upon to emulate his spirit of reconciliation and bridge the divides that threaten the peace and progress of Rivers State. Let us engage in constructive dialogue, promote mutual understanding, and work together to build a brighter future for all.

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in collaboration with the Asiwaju Transformation Vanguard, call for mutual respect, unity, and understanding among our political leaders. We urge Mr Wike to prioritize the well-being of the citizens, embrace the values of transparency and good governance, and fully embrace the political philosophy of Asiwaju, recognizing the importance of respect for Mr President and the peace of Rivers State.

“We also advise Mr Wike to be mindful of his actions and decisions, ensuring they align with the greater vision of a strong and united Nigeria under Asiwaju’s presidency. Only then can Rivers State truly thrive and contribute meaningfully to the national project.

“The potential of a Tinubu presidency lies in its ability to unite our nation and propel it towards a brighter future. Let us not allow personal agendas or divisive rhetoric to derail this progress. Together, let us build a Nigeria that is stronger, more prosperous, and more united than ever before.

“We all should Remember that our strength lies in our unity. Let us choose collaboration over confrontation, and build a Rivers State, and a Nigeria, where peace and prosperity flourish for all. Together, we can work towards a brighter future for our nation, advancing the ideals of progress, development, and inclusivity.