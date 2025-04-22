Groups Back Falana, Tell Tinubu To Sack Rivers Sole Administrator

Share

A coalition of 100 civil society groups, known as the Civic Room for Rule of Law, has thrown its weight behind human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) in his call for the removal of Rivers State’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.).

The groups claim that Ibas has breached presidential orders and disregarded the rule of law.

According to the Official Gazette dated March 18, 2025, the Sole Administrator was supposed to operate on the basis of regulations issued by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the groups allege that Ibas has made appointments and removed officials appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara without any regulatory framework from the President.

In a statement signed by Barrister Maxwell Egboh, President of the Civic Room for Rule of Law, the groups expressed deep concern about the implications of Ibas’ actions on the stability and security of Rivers State.

They urged President Tinubu to take swift and decisive action to address the situation and uphold the law.

Egboh added: “This blatant disregard for the President’s orders is a clear indication of the Sole Administrator’s contempt for the rule of law and the limits of his authority.

“By acting in this manner, he has compounded the illegality of his appointment and undermined the very fabric of our democratic institutions.

“The people of Rivers State deserve better than to be governed by an unelected official who disregards the law with impunity.

“We are deeply concerned about the implications of these actions on the stability and security of Rivers State.

The Sole Administrator’s arbitrary decisions have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension, which can only be resolved by his immediate removal.

“We urge President Tinubu to take swift and decisive action to address this situation and uphold the law.”

The groups commended the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers State for summoning Ibas for a comprehensive interactive session.

They urged the Committee to thoroughly investigate Ibas’ actions and take necessary steps to ensure that justice is served.

The groups reiterated their commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in the country.

They vowed to continue monitoring the situation in Rivers State and advocating for the rule of law to be upheld.

