Groups Ask Court To Resolve Trafigura’s Alleged $8.4m Theft Case Against Nadabo Energy

A coalition of human rights organizations, including the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) and Advocate For Social Justice and Defence of Rule of Law, has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to allow the court to determine the outcome of the criminal trial involving two foreign oil firms, Trafigura Beheer BV and Trafigura PTE Limited, accused of stealing $8.4 million worth of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from Nadabo Energy Limited.

The groups, led by CAIDOV’s Convener, Gbenga Soloki and Niyi Adekanla, also suggested that an alternative out-of-court settlement between the firms and Nadabo Energy could be explored, but emphasized that any further delay in the case is detrimental to justice.

The groups expressed concern over the protracted delays in the trial, which they attributed to the recent intervention by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPP), M. A. Abubakar.

The case, which has been ongoing for several years, involves several defendants, including Trafigura and four other co-defendants: Osahon Asemota, Yusuf Kwande, Mettle Energy and Gas, Rembrandt Ltd, and Jil Engineering and Oil Services Limited.

The suit was filed by the Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU) before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja.

The charges against the defendants include conspiracy, stealing, and receiving stolen property, related to the alleged theft of 6.4 metric tonnes of diesel oil worth $8.4 million from Nadabo Energy Limited in October 2008.

The prosecution has already presented 17 witnesses, while the defence has called four witnesses to testify.

However, the trial has faced numerous delays, with the most recent one stemming from a letter dated February 29, 2024, in which the DPP announced the AGF’s intention to take over the prosecution of the case.

This intervention has, according to human rights groups, caused further setbacks in the trial process, even though the defendants were already arraigned in a competent court.

In their statement, the rights groups acknowledged the AGF’s constitutional power to take over criminal cases under Section 174 of the Nigerian Constitution but emphasized that such powers should be exercised with caution and respect for the public interest, justice, and the avoidance of abuse of legal processes.

CAIDOV further argued that the continued delay in prosecuting the case undermines the integrity of the country’s criminal justice system.

They called on the AGF to ensure the case proceeds without further hindrances, allowing the court to determine the fate of the accused based on the evidence presented.

“The delays in this case are not in line with the swift administration of justice that the Nigerian people expect.

“It is imperative that the Attorney-General respects the judicial process and ensures that this matter is resolved in a timely and transparent manner,” the statement from the human rights groups said.

