Groups Accuse Amaechi Of Incitement, Calls For His Arrest

A coalition of pro-democracy groups, Concerned Democrats, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen and investigate all pending corruption allegations against former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the group’s convener, Ndubisi Nwogwu, warned that failure to act within the deadline would trigger mass protests at the EFCC headquarters until justice is served. He emphasized that political influence should not be a shield against accountability.

The coalition also condemned what they described as Amaechi’s alleged attempts to incite unrest, warning politicians against using desperation to destabilize the country.

They stressed that Nigeria has moved beyond an era where political losers could manipulate public sentiment for personal gain, urging citizens to reject such incitements.

Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s efforts in economic reforms, infrastructure, and security, the group called on Nigerians to support lawful governance and hold leaders accountable through democratic means rather than resorting to violence.

