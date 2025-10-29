Group Writes Fubara Over LG Boss’s Alleged Sidelining Of Monarchs

The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership has written an open letter to Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, over the conduct of Hon. Chidi Lloyd, the chairman of Emuoha Local Government Area, over his alleged sidelining of monarchs in decision-making.

The group also claimed that Lloyd of dissolving Community Development Community (CDCs) and appointing new membership without the backing of traditional rulers and other stakeholders, stressing the need for the governor to intervene to avert a crisis.

The letter, which was signed by the group’s President General, Chizy Enyi Esq,

President General noted that the dissolved CDC executive was functioning well and that there was a need for replacement, but decided to toe that path to display his excessive powers.

Parts of the letter read: “With due respect, Your Excellency, Sir. We write to bring to your notice the excessive use of political powers by the local government chairmen to interfere with community leadership and appoint the Community Development Committee/ Youth Groups without recourse to the Traditional Rulers, Chiefs, and community stakeholders which is likely to cause community crisis that may set our peaceful Rivers State on fire if you don’t act fast and stop it.

“It is disheartening to note that upon the assumption of office, the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Hon. Charlie Wobo, without the consent of the Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders, illegally dissolved and appointed CDCs in the entire Ikwerre Local Government Area, which has made the Traditional Rulers live in fear…

“In the course of emulating the excessive use of political powers, the Chairman of Emolga, Dr Chidi Lloyd, unilaterally appointed the CDC Chairman and members for the people of Omudioga.

“The action was resisted by the good people of Omudioga, and only God knows how that expected crisis was averted. The internal crisis is still springing up.

“Most recently, Sir, the said Chidi Lloyd again appointed the CDC and youth body for the Egbeda community. An action that poses a serious danger and about cause a communal crisis.

“We are aware that the Traditional Ruler of Egbeda Community, Eze C.N. Didia, has written a REFUTAL to that effect. Hence, this letter is for your urgent attention to stop this political menace that is about to plunge Rivers State into another unnecessary crisis.”

The letter added: “The worst of it all is that these actions perpetuated by these power-hungry Local Government Chairmen were carried out where there were no vacancies and crises leading to the appointment/election to fill in the CDC/Youth Groups in the affected communities.

“We, hereby, urge you to intervene immediately to restore order and bring peace that will bring in new development in Rivers State.”