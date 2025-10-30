Group Writes Fubara, Accuse Council Chairmen Of Highhandedness

A group, The Iniative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, has written an open letter to Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, over the conduct of Chidi Lloyd, the chairman of Emuoha Local Government Area over his alleged sidelining of monarchs in decision making.

The group also accused Lloyd of dissolving Community Development Community (CDCs) and appointing new membership without the backing of traditional rulers and other stakeholders, stressing the need for the governor to intervene to avert crisis.

The letter, which was signed by the group’s President General, Chizy Enyi Esq, noted that the dissolved CDC executive was functioning well and that there was need for replacement, but decided to toe that path to display his excessive powers.