June 8, 2023
Group Writes Akeredolu Over Alleged Plot To Remove Deputy

The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) has told Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to intervene in the alleged plot to remove his deputy Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The group’s Deputy Executive Administrator Ola Ajidibo made the call in an open letter to the governor on Wednesday.

According to Ajidibo, the absence of the governor has given some people the opportunity to hijack power and there- by make the office of the deputy governor look irrelevant.

The group said: “Your Excellency is aware of our moral support for your administration and our earnest desire that nothing shall impede your vision of leaving an indelible footprint on the developmental strides.

“We were thus greatly delighted at the recent positive news of the Federal Government’s approval of Port Ondo, which is a notable feather to your cap.”

