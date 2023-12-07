Group Writes Abbas, Seeks Recall Of Jigawa Lawmaker Over Comment On 2024 Budget

The North West Patriotic Agenda for Asiwaju has begun plans to recall Hon. Yusuf Galambi, the member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency from the House of Representatives.

In a letter to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas dated December 5th, 2023, the group said it has commenced the collection of signatures towards the recall of Galambi.

According to the letter co-signed by Comrade Abba Labbo Birnin-Kudu and Comrade Shehu Kazaure, its president and secretary respectively, the group noted that Galambi is no longer fit to be in the National Assembly, especially after his recent comments on the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

“Our decision to recall Honourable Galambi stems from his perpetual failure to represent the constituency and persistence in the pursuit of self-serving agendas that have no bearing on the yearning and aspirations of the constituents of Gwaram Federal Constituency for the upliftment of our quality of life,” the letter said.

“Since he entered the House of Representatives in the past decades, Honourable Galambi’s attitude towards the constituency is one of indifference and negligence, while he only hobnobs with moneybags with financial influence.

He rarely convenes town hall meetings with constituents which further compounded the way he made himself inaccessible to those he claims to represent.

“A particular sore point, of us, his constituents is Honourable Galambi’s recourse to the media as his preferred means of communicating with us, which he does because he knows that his legislative agenda can barely be interrogated on the pages of national or local newspapers or the foreign radio stations he speaks with.

“Our lawmakers’ disdain for what interests the people of Gwaram Federal Constituency again came to the fore after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2024 Budget to the National Assembly.

Rather than interrogating the document and embarking on political horse trading to see how he could swing more projects to our constituency, he again embarked on his clout-chasing and attention-seeking in the media, which would in no way benefit the constituency.

“Nigeria is undergoing a rebirth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and the quality of representation that a constituency gets in the National Assembly is strategic to the ability of constituents to key into this Agenda.

“We do not want to be burdened by a House of Representatives Member, whose distraction by media appearances and refusal to interact with constituents will prevent us from tapping into national opportunities.

We cannot continue to endure a representative who only discusses opportunities with those he perceives as being able to give returns.”