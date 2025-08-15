Group Warns Public Against Buying Disputed Owode Onirin Land

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), acting on behalf of the Owode Onirin Motor Spare Parts Market Association, has alerted members of the public on the alleged activities of “Suspected agents attempting to sell acres of land at Weighbridge, Owode, along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State, despite the fact that the said land is currently the subject of ongoing litigation.”

Addressing the press at the site on Friday, the President of CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, saidthe affected land has long been in the lawful possession of the Owode Onirin Motor Spare Parts Marketers, who it said built their shops on the site after being relocated from Jankara Market by the administration of the late Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“Ownership of the land is currently being contested in Suit No: ID/1757/1994 – B.I. Olowu (Judgement Creditor/Respondent) vs Somolu Local Government & Kosofe Local Government (Judgement Debtors/Respondents), filed before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja Judicial Division.

“On March 10, 2025, the marketers petitioned both the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State House of Assembly, seeking intervention against incessant harassment, assault, and property demolition by land grabbers.

On March 11, 2025, a press conference was held to bring the issue to the attention of Lagosians, adding that on March 27, 2025, after receiving no response for 17 days from either the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, or the State Assembly, the marketers staged a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly and submitted a protest letter,” he said.

Omotehinse added that on May 13, 2025, another press conference was organized to highlight the deteriorating condition of many marketers, some of whom were bedridden due to torture and beatings inflicted by the land grabbers acts perpetrated under the watch of certain operatives of the Nigeria Police.

He said that on June 2, 2025, the matter came up for hearing before Hon. Justice M.A. Savage. After submissions by Femi Falana, SAN, counsel for the Claimant, the court issued an Order for parties to maintain the status quo on the disputed land.

“Despite this valid Court Order, the land grabbers, allegedly using the instruments of the State Government, have demolished over 1,000 spare parts shops belonging to the marketers.

“Shockingly, in total disregard for the court’s directive, these same individuals have now erected “FOR SALE” signs on the property, with the intention of disposing it to unsuspecting members of the public.

“As we reliably gathered that despite the fact that the matter is still pending before the court with the status quo order, the defendants still mobilized thugs stationed them on the disputed land to scare, threatened and tormenting the legitimate traders at Owode Motor Spare Parts Market continuously,” he said.

Omotehinse then warned.the general public not to enter into any financial transactions for the purchase, lease, or acquisition of the said plots of land, or any structure erected thereon by the Defendants or their agents, regardless of the name or front they may use for now pending the determination of the matter in court.

He urged the people to be aware that a formal notice of dispute over the land has been lodged at the Lagos State Lands Registry, which will trigger a query during any legitimate verification process.

CHSR then urged the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State House of Assembly, and all relevant security agencies to immediately intervene and ensure compliance with the Court Order to protect the Socio-economic rights and livelihoods of the Owode Onirin Motor Spare Parts Marketers.

The group then demanded “immediate and unconditionally withdrawing of thugs stationed in the disputed land for the purpose of continue threaten and intimidating traders in the Owode market.”

Omotehinse stressed that yhe CHSR, as a reputable human rights organisation and the Owode Onirin Motor Spare Parts Association, remains committed to pursuing the matter legally and peacefully, while ensuring that no Nigerian falls victim to the scheme.