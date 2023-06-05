Group Warns FG Not To Give In To Fuel Subsidy’s Appeal

The All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Integrity Movement (ANIM) has said it supported the total elimination of subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol while warning the Federal Government not to be allowed to halt the process for whatsoever reasons.

Although the panel who admitted that the development will bring some short-term discomfort to Nigerians said he strongly believes that the country cannot overlook the long-term advantages.

According to ANIM, based on the few decisions made by Tinubu’s government thus far, Nigerians are in for an amazing experience under the leadership, who they characterized as smart, understanding, brave, and forward-thinking.

Abubakar Sadique Fakai, the group’s organizer, while speaking with journalists about the development in Abuja urged Nigerians to wait patiently and have faith that President Tinubu, who had previously made Lagos State rich, would do everything in his power to make Nigeria great again.

In addition to congratulating the President on his recent inauguration, Fakai urged the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power to maintain their commitment and support this administration’s decisions and projects.

He said, “Anybody that wants this country to go greater than it’s will support subsidy removal, the reason being that it’s only very few people that are benefiting from the subsidy. On a monthly basis, Nigeria is spending trillions of naira annually on subsidy, that money alone can be used to build infrastructure as dividends of democracy for Nigerians.

“ANIM is giving its full backing to the complete removal of fuel subsidy and we totally support his stance. While Nigerians will experience short-term pains, we believe that the long-term benefits are too juicy for us to ignore,” he said.

“Our concern is that when the policy comes, the Independent marketers should see reasons not to take advantage of the policy to maltreat the masses because the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is here to make sure that things work well for Nigerians”, he added.