Group Warns Against Smear Campaigns On Adejoh

The Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), a pro-democracy and anti-corruption civil society organisation comprising lawyers, has exonerated Dr Peter Adejoh, a governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benue State, of allegations related to the defunct Peach & Prime foreign exchange trading platform.

In a statement signed by its President, Edward Omaga Esq., and issued on Friday, the group said it conducted a preliminary investigation into social media claims accusing Dr Adejoh and his management team of siphoning investors’ funds.

The group added that no court in Nigeria has indicted Dr Adejoh, describing the allegations as politically motivated and timed to coincide with Dr Adejoh’s political ambition.

The organisation noted that Peach & Prime, like many global investment ventures, suffered losses during the 2008–2009 global economic recession, which affected businesses worldwide.

The group highlighted that Dr Adejoh remained in Nigeria—unlike some other operators—and initiated a refund process for verified investors.

“In April 2021, Peach & Prime published public notices in newspapers inviting genuine investors to submit claims via a designated email for verification and repayment,” GICN said. It stated that the process remains ongoing, with many compliant investors having been paid.

“There is therefore no justification for people to prematurely label the company and its owner as fraudulent without first availing themselves of the opportunity for engagement, fact-finding and resolution,” the statement read.

GICN cautioned against attempts to discredit Dr Adejoh through social media campaigns, describing such actions as “unpalatable and unconscionable.”

The organisation praised Dr Adejoh’s record as an entrepreneur, employer, and philanthropist, noting his contributions through scholarship programmes, business empowerment initiatives, and community support.

“Over the past seventeen years that the forex market crashed, Dr Peter Adejoh chose to remain in Nigeria and lawfully rebuild his businesses… Such efforts of probity and hard work should be commended and not condemned,” GICN added.

The group condemned what it called “the attempt by some enemies of progress and social media attack dogs” to revive a 16-year-old business issue for political gain, urging the public to reject unsubstantiated claims and focus on verifiable facts.