Group Wants Retired Civil Servants as Governors

A Group under the auspices of Kolo Magba Association in Wushishi Local Government area of Niger State has called on the Federal Government to amend the constitution to allow only senior retired civil servants to aspire for governorship positions across the country.

The group in a statement titled: “Youths Against Charlatans across the Country” and signed by its leader, Abdullahi Maina, said it will no doubt ensure decency by restoring true democracy instead of money making bags governing the country.

While drumming support for Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi as governor of Niger State come 2027, the group said “we want the government to make it a policy that only successful retired and seasoned civil servants be allowed to contest governorship positions, while money bags politicians be only permit- ted for either the state and or National Assemblies”.