Group Wants NDE DG To Join Senate Race In 2027

A group in Nasarawa State, the Hausa/Fulani Development Association, has urged the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Silas Agara, to contest for the senatorial seat of Nasarawa North in 2027.

The Chairman of the group, Musa Abdullahi, made this call during a courtesy visit to the NDE Director General in his residence at Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, January 5.

Abdullahi explained that the call became necessary following the exemplary leadership style of Agara, demonstrated when he was deputy governor in the state.

The Chairman stated that they decided to take the call to the doorstep of the NDE DG in order for him to realise how serious the people of Nasarawa North senatorial district were rooting for him.

Abdullahi said that the Nasarawa North senatorial district had yet to have a politician deeply connected with the grassroots like Mr Agara, hence their clarion call on him to declare his interest to contest for the Senate position in 2027.

He argued that as a one-time Commissioner and former deputy governor in Nasarawa state, and now Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Agara possesses the capacity and acceptability of the electorates and advocacy groups within and outside the Nasarawa North senatorial zone, urging him to declare his intention for the senatorial seat.

Abdullahi promised that the group was willing and ever ready to mobilise grassroots support and work tirelessly to secure him an overwhelming vote come 2027.

” We are working with other groups within the zone to ensure the success of your senatorial journey, though you are yet to answer the call”, he said.

The chairman stated that the three local government areas that made up the Northern Senatorial District, comprising Akwanga, Wamba, and Nasarawa Eggon, have resolved at their separate town hall meetings to support Agara’s senatorial race.

Abdullahi, therefore, assured NDE DG of their loyalty, commitment and support to re-elect President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Responding, the Director General of NDE, Mr Silas Agara, appreciated the Hausa Fulani Development Association of Akwanga for their peacekeeping role in the community.

He urged them to continue to be loyal to the constituted authority, and be peace ambassadors, maintain their faith in the programme and policies set by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the national and state levels.