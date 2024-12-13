Group Wants Najomo As Substantive DG, NCAA

Share

…Lauds Transformation In Agency

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has lauded the transformational strides recorded in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) under the leadership of Captain Chris Najomo, as the Acting Director-General.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Opialu Opailu, RHAN highlighted Captain Najomo’s achievements and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confirm his appointment as the substantive DG.

Opailu praised the depth of professionalism, industry experience, and managerial excellence demonstrated by Captain Najomo since his assumption of office.

“This is a man who has come into the industry not as a novice but as one of Nigeria’s finest aviators.

“Captain Chris Najomo is undoubtedly one of the most proficient pilots not only in Nigeria but globally. His wealth of experience and dedication make him an invaluable asset to our nation’s aviation industry,” Opailu stated.

Highlighting his exceptional qualifications, RHAN noted “Captain Najomo has paid his dues in the aviation industry.

“His tenure as Managing Director of an airline gives him a unique insight into the pains and challenges of operators. This dual perspective—as a pilot and an administrator—has enabled him to implement policies that balance regulatory oversight with industry development. His approach ensures that operators thrive while passengers enjoy safety and reliability.”

RHAN further commended Captain Najomo’s impact on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, describing his leadership as transformative. The statement emphasized that under his watch, the NCAA has experienced a renewed sense of purpose and efficiency.

“When you visit the NCAA today, you will find an energized and motivated workforce,” Opailu noted. “The smiles on the faces of staff members reflect the positive changes Captain Najomo has brought to the agency. This is a leader who prioritizes staff welfare, operational excellence, and stakeholder engagement. His tenure has fostered an environment where innovation and professionalism thrive.”

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the wisdom in appointing Captain Najomo and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to oversee the aviation sector. These appointments, the statement said, have elevated Nigeria’s standing within the global aviation community.

“Under this leadership, Nigeria’s aviation industry has regained its credibility on the global stage,” Opailu said. “The international community now respects Nigeria’s aviation standards and practices, thanks to the strategic vision and leadership of Captain Najomo and Minister Keyamo.”

In its appeal to President Tinubu, RHAN called for the immediate confirmation of Captain Najomo as the substantive Director-General of Civil Aviation. The organization argued that such a move would ensure continuity and further strengthen the gains made under his leadership.

“The discussion about who should occupy the office of the substantive DG of the NCAA should not be a matter of worry,” Opailu emphasized. “Captain Najomo is the right man for the job. He is a round peg in a round hole, embodying the technical expertise, regulatory insight, and managerial skill required to lead the NCAA effectively.”

RHAN contrasted Captain Najomo’s tenure with the controversies that plagued some past DGs, many of whom faced allegations of corrupt practices and investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The era of leadership instability and corruption in the NCAA is over,” Opailu declared. “Captain Najomo represents a clean break from the past. His administration has restored transparency, accountability, and trust in the agency. We must not take this progress for granted. Losing him would be a monumental setback for the aviation industry.”

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network underscored the broader implications of confirming Captain Najomo as the substantive DGCA. The statement noted that his leadership aligns with the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic growth, job creation, and infrastructural development.

“Aviation is a critical sector for Nigeria’s economic transformation,” Opailu remarked. “Under Captain Najomo’s leadership, the NCAA is well-positioned to drive this transformation. His vision for a safe, efficient, and globally competitive aviation sector is precisely what Nigeria needs at this time.”

RHAN appealed to President Tinubu, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for the confirmation of the appointment of Capt. Chris Ona Najomo as the substantive Director-General of Civil Aviation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, saying it has confidence in the leadership of the regulatory body for aviation.

