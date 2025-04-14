Group Wants FG To Freeze State Accounts Over Local Govt Funds

Share

Peasant Empowerment Concern Initiative (PECi) yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to freeze the accounts of the state governments over their refusal to grant the local government financial autonomy.

In a statement, the group said only Delta State had complied. It said local government’s financial autonomy is meant to develop our grassroots and empower peasants.

PECi frowned on the intimidation and coercion strategy allegedly adopted by the Governors, who cynically prefer commercial banks domiciliary accounts lodgment easy to manipulate more than CBN accounts that is out of their control.

The statement said: “PECi challenged all progressives to join hands to give life to financial autonomy of local government councils; as the only toolkit to stop State Governors who for 25 years have converted it to slush funds, thereby sabotaging the development of rural areas.”

