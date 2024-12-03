Group Wants Edo Language Added Into School Curriculum

Share

A group known as Great Benin Descendants (GBD), yesterday made case for the inclusion of the Edo Language into the school curriculum and to be taught in various schools with the aim of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the great Benin people.

The group made the call during a stakeholder meeting with the theme: “Unity: A stimulus for our collective greatness” in Benin.

The group, in a communique with a 12-point resolutions read by it Coordinator General, Izoduwa Imasuen, said language is a veritable tool through which unity can be foster but surprisingly, the Benin language is hardly spoken among its people.

It noted it is painful that the original owner of the language, who are the Benin now jettisoned it for foreign language, especially naming their children English names.

However, in order to tackle the various problems confronting the Descendants, the group said; “There is urgent need for total unity and backup from the center (Benin kingdom) through our royal father to all Great Benin People.

