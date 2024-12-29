Group Visits Inmates, Gives Health Talk, Items

Share

No fewer than 285 inmates of the Kirikiri Lagos State Female Correctional Custodian Facility, received mental health talk, items to enable them to stay healthy.

The health talk and items were given by the team of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Lagos State branch that paid a charity visit to the facility to celebrate Christmas, empathise and give the inmates a sense of belonging.

The team, led by its President Dr Fumni Ige offered bags of rice, sanitary pads, toiletries, drugs, clothes, milk, footwear, drinks and confectioneries and health talk to aid the women overcome basic needs.

Speaking at the session with the inmates, Former President of MWAN, Dr Omowunmi Bakare, urged the women to approach medical experts for any medical challenge to help nip such challenges in the bud before they become worse

According to her, the inmate’s custodial state should not be a barrier for them to look after their health the much as they can, given their condition.

“You have to pay attention to your menstrual cycle as a woman to know when there is a change, unhealthy discharge or cut in the cycle and call for attention to remedy it.

“Ensure you use the right sanitary pads during the flow. Don’t resort to using cloth or toilet tissue for it is unhealthy and can cause disorder,” she said.

Dr Folake Ojo, who also spoke on personal hygiene, advised the women to maintain clean oral hygiene by ensuring they brush their mouth twice a day, especially in the morning before breakfast and in the night after dinner or before bedtime.

Ojo directed that the right toothbrush and toothpaste should be used to enhance healthy teeth and breathing, which also adds to better public appeal.

“Take care of your teeth by taking less sugary food, drinks and confectioneries to avoid tooth pain and rot that can predispose one to health challenges.

“Trim your hair, and wash regularly with disinfectants to prevent lice and other germs that can harbour there and make one uncomfortable.

“Spend time to bathe and ensure your sensitive areas of the body are properly washed to avoid dirt and repulsive smell that can cause discomfort to one and others around her.

“In your spare time interact freely with others, practice recreational activities such as singing, sports and others to relieve yourself from internal animosity and depression,” she said.

Earlier, Ige, MWAN, President said that the visit was a tradition of the association to aid the needy and vulnerable in society.

Ige stressed that with no fewer than 15 nursing women and children in the facility, the association considered their health and well-being and brought medicals and items to assist them.

Deputy. Compt. Corrections in charge, Female Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Beatrice Onyemaechi, who welcomed the medical team, thanked them for the gesture, adding that the items donated would aid in catering for the community.

