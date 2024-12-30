Group Urges Youths To Shun Crime, Embrace Agriculture In 2025

Share

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, has called on Nigerian youths to refrain from crime and embrace agriculture in 2025.

President of the CSO, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Nnam said agricultural transformation has capacity of securing national food security and establishing thriving exports for Nigeria as obtains in countries like Israel and Holland.

He frowned at the prevailing spate of emigration by Nigerian youths to foreign countries for menial and servile jobs.

He said: “The mad rush into foreign countries for menial jobs should stop, we just need to look inwards and utilise our God-given land through agriculture.

“Nigeria is a blessed country with vast land and water essential for agricultural productivity, so 2025 is a year to utilise this gift instead of embarking on ungodly ventures.”

The ILDC boss who scored President Bola Tinubu high in economic transformation, urged him to improve in the area of food security. He noted that collaboration between the government and the people through agricultural vocation was the only way out of hunger.

