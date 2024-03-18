Group Urges Youths To Participate In Governance

The newly installed National President of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO), Duke Alamboye, has promised that his administration would bring about reforms that will make Nigerian youths contribute positively to the growth and development of the country.

Speaking at the recent National Stakeholders’ Meeting in Lagos, Alamboye said NYO was one the oldest youth organisations in Nigeria and thus would drive the positive change the country desires. He said: “Our organisation is one of the oldest youth organisations in Nigeria.

In my tenure, we have the responsibility to restructure the state organ. We will source for capable youths who can handle state executives and form the national structure. Most importantly, to regain the confidence and peace of our organisation.”