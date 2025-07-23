Group Urges Tinubu To Woo CPC, Appoint Al-Makura As Nat’l Chair

As the All Progressives Congress (APC), prepare to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this week, a support group of the party, APC Integrity Group, has asked President Bola Tinubu and members of NEC to accommodate the bloc of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) properly in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The APC good governance group said such accommodation should produce the former Nassarawa State Governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the party’s National Chairman.

The group, in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Chairman, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary, Chisom Nwakama, posited that with the birth of Advance Democratic Congress (ADC) the time to stop experimenting on national leadership of the party has come.

They argued that Senator Tanko Al-Makura was next in rank at the defunct CPC after the late President Muhammadu Buhari as he was the only sitting Governor of CPC during the merger.