Group Urges Tinubu To Sustain Stability In Defence Leadership

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to sustain stability within the leadership of the defence sector, warning that unnecessary changes could disrupt ongoing security operations across the country.

In a statement yesterday signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the group said continuity in the defence leadership was critical at a time when security agencies are engaged in complex operations against banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities.

The NDYC said recent calls in some quarters for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, were illtimed and could undermine the gains recorded so far in the fight against insecurity.

According to the group, consistency in leadership allows security strategies to mature and enables coordination among agencies to remain effective.

The youth group noted that the defence sector requires sustained focus and institutional stability, adding that frequent changes in leadership risk weakening morale among security personnel and emboldening criminal elements.

It argued that ongoing operations should be allowed to run their course without political interference. The NDYC said the administration of President Tinubu had made security a priority and urged that this commitment be reinforced by maintaining cohesion within the defence team.