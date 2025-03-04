Group Urges Tinubu To Strengthen Amnesty Programme, Condemns Attacks On Otuaro

Share

In a strongly worded appeal to President Bola Tinubu, Oporoza House, a coalition of respected leaders and stakeholders from the Niger Delta, has urged the federal government to disregard what they described as “spurious and baseless allegations” against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Brutu Dennis Otuaro.

The coalition, comprising influential figures such as pioneer President of the Ijaw Youths Council, Dr Felix Tuodolo, Mr. Kime Engozu, Elder Kennedy Orubebe, submitted a formal letter to President Tinubu emphasizing the transformative impact of PAP under Otuaro’s leadership.

According to the letter, the recent allegations of financial impropriety were part of a “calculated campaign of calumny” orchestrated by disgruntled ex-agitators who were not appointed to leadership positions.

The signatories, who also included noted Niger Delta leaders like Hendricks Opukeme, Ari Sylvester Ari, and Elfrida Olungwe, hailed Otuaro’s leadership for bringing transparency and accountability to PAP, asserting that his reforms have curtailed fraudulent practices, ensuring that funds are effectively utilized for the reintegration and empowerment of ex-agitators.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

