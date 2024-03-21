Group Urges Tinubu To Set Up Charity Trustfund

…honour Prof Emeka Umerah

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to establish a National Charity Trust Fund, (NCTF) to raise money from privileged Nigerians and philanthropists in a bid to stem the economic downtown beyond palliatives.

The fund should be used to meet the essential needs of the poorest people, especially orphans in the country.

Making the call in Lagos, the Convener of the Patriotic Nigerian Forum, (PNF), Eric Oluwole, said Nigeria can raise more than N5 trillion through a charity fund to help the poor.

The group said Nigeria has no fewer than 5000 Philanthropic individuals and organisations who can donate freely to help the social safety net of the Federal Government.

The group commended the efforts of President Tinubu to deal with the very messy economic situation he inherited.

It said: “We call on him to, as part of the ways to revamp the economy, bring all Philanthropic organisations and individuals in Nigerian together in a round table.

“Each year, Mr President should appeal to them to make yearly contributions to a Charity Trust Fund, (CTF).”

Oluwole said the fund should be used to address the plight of poor children across the country.

“From our research, there are about 2000 philanthropic individuals and organisations in Nigeria each of which is in a position to raise up to N20 million every year to support the fund.”

The group called on President Tinubu to establish the Office of Philanthropy Commission with a Special Adviser who will coordinate Nigerian philanthropists all over the world for effective fundraising for the prosperity, peace and stability of Nigeria.

Oluwole also called on the President to honour an outstanding American-based philanthropist who is a Professor of Medicine from Imo State, Prof Emeka Umerah. He said the Professor is reputed to run one of the largest orphanages in Nigeria.

He said Nigerians are passing through very difficult moments. On the economic front, living and coping with the harsh realities have become extremely difficult. Many have lost their jobs. Some factories have closed down while some are planning to do so. There are historical explanations for the downtown.

He said apart from years of misrule, the economic situation in the country was compounded by the 2023 naira swap which led to the closure of two million Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMS).

“Many Nigerians were forced to return their little earned money to their banks but returning the money back to them became difficult. Many poor traders lost out during this terrific Naira swap window.

“This was made even more difficult due to the removal of oil subsidies by the Government of President Mohammadu Buhari having stopped in the 2-023 budget the funding of oil subsidies from June last year. The removal was sudden, so also were the implications spontaneous.”

He said the problem in Nigeria is complicated by insecurity which has led to many deaths and killings with many children becoming orphans.

There is violence in the land, he said. He observed that the major victims of this trend are Nigerian youths who constitute about 70 percent of the population.

This population are people under 30 while some 42 percent are under 15 years. The harsh economy hits children like a hot knife. Worst are orphans. In Nigeria, there is an estimated population of 17.5 million orphans.

The worst hit is the North East where the insurgency is well-pronounced.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) noted that over 700,000 children will suffer acute malnutrition in the North East. The entire population of the North East is 26 million, some 12 per cent of the total population of Nigeria.

He said at the group’s annual meeting of the Patriotic Nigerians Forum (PNF) in late 2023, decided to focus in 2024 on orphans the starting point was to embark on a tour of Nigeria to feel the impulse.

He said: “We then in early March organised a tour of the country. We saw poverty in its grimiest form.

“We saw poor and malnourished children. We saw people without hope. We saw hunger in its raw form. This has raised a new consciousness in us. We are deeply concerned about the plight of these children, especially orphans.

“We cannot but mention the sterling example of an American-based Professor of Medicine, who through his Orphanage Foundation has built and donated to an Orphanage in Imo State, Owerri.

“Prof Umerah singlehandedly built and donated the Dr Emeka Orphanage Home in Owerri, Imo State. He is the President and Executive Program Director, of the Public Policy Advocacy and Research Council, Inc (PPARC).”