Group Urges Tinubu To Pay More Attention To Unemployment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to focus on issues of unemployment and real skill development for young people in a bid to eradicate insecurity in Nigeria.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), No Justice, No Peace Initiative made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Agberen said that youth unemployment in Nigeria is now a serious issue that has negative impacts on the lives of young people and leads to a rise in militancy, violent crimes, kidnappings, restlessness, and deviant behaviour.

He emphasised that unemployment has also become devastating to both individuals and society, both psychologically and economically, stating that the issue of insecurity and other social menace will drop drastically if attention is given to unemployment and others.

READ ALSO:

The statement said, “It is a sacred obligation for the Nigerian government to take proper care of the citizens it governs, otherwise, they will devise dubious means for survival, which threatens the very existence of the society.

“Since the inception of democratic governance in 1999, the Federal Government of Nigeria has done little or nothing to improve human rights protections and the welfare of the Nigerian citizens.

“It’s so sad that we’ve had good numbers of graduates in time past and even till date, Nigeria universities are populated with undergraduates but with no future plans after many years of study, therefore, defeating one from the key purposes of going to school.

“It is no news, that most of the empowerment schemes initiated by both the Federal and State Governments in times past, were not really meant to develop the youths, as they have had no sustainable values but created avenues for persons in office to loot public funds, just like the recent NPOWER scheme, that was recently cancelled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”