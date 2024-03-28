Group Urges Tinubu To Look Into Challenges Confronting Nigerians

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has been urged by the Osun Masterminds (TOM) to take immediate action in addressing the numerous issues facing Nigerians.

Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, Executive Director of TOM, made the appeal on Thursday in Osogbo while listing the numerous issues that everyday Nigerians face, including the Ilesa-Ibadan motorway, food inflation, and power and electricity supply.

Living on the Ilesa-Ibadan motorway, Oyedokun-Alli bemoaned the road’s transformation into a death trap and called for an immediate renovation.

In addition to urging President Tinubu to step up efforts to stop the nation’s food inflation, he asked him to use all available tools to do so, given the immense burden that rising food prices have placed on Nigerians.

He said: “We want to make the following appeals to the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on behalf of the people of Osun State and Nigerians:

“We appeal to the FG to give urgent attention to the complete rehabilitation of the Ibadan – Ilesa expressway as it has not become a death trap.

“We also appeal to the Federal Government to intensify efforts at stemming the tide of food inflation in the country. The FG must find all means possible to stem the tide of inflation as the rising costs of food have put Nigerians under immeasurable pressure.

“Knowing how the cost of fuel controls the cost of other commodities, we implore the FG to expedite actions on the Nation’s refineries as local production is our only solution to affordable fuel.”