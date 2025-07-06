Group Urges Tinubu To Implement Sylva’s Renewable Energy Vision

A South-South-based advocacy group, Niger Delta Media Activists Group and Excellent Leadership Foundation, has called on President Bola Tinubu to implement the renewable energy vision of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, describing it as key to Nigeria’s economic development and industrialisation.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Chief Izzi Yakiah, to mark Sylva’s 61st birthday on July 7, 2025.

According to the group, Sylva’s long-standing push for a gas-based economy remains a sustainable pathway for achieving Nigeria’s renewable energy goals by leveraging the country’s abundant natural gas resources.

“Chief Sylva was the first politician in Nigeria’s history to consistently advocate for a gas-powered economy. His vision aligns perfectly with global energy transition trends and holds enormous potential for job creation, industrialisation, and economic growth,” the statement read.

The group described Sylva as an accomplished politician whose intellect and innovative leadership contributed significantly to the socio-economic stability of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

It also congratulated the former Governor of Bayelsa State and ex-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, for attaining the status of a sexagenarian in good health.

The statement praised Sylva’s tolerance and forgiving spirit in the face of political betrayal and backstabbing, particularly during his leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State.

“Despite political adversity and sabotage, Chief Sylva led the APC to impressive victories in the 2019 general elections, producing a governor-elect, a senator, and two House of Representatives members,” it noted.

The group also recalled that under Sylva’s leadership in 2019, the APC recorded 118,821 votes for then-President Muhammadu Buhari in Bayelsa — the highest by the party in the South-South and South-East zones during that election.

It further highlighted Sylva’s contributions as a former governor and minister, including his role in shaping the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), strategic appointments for Ijaw people, and his pivotal efforts in forming the APC.

“His model of youth empowerment and leadership during the peak of militancy in the Niger Delta still resonates. Chief Sylva’s administrative acumen and stabilising influence have been instrumental to the growth of the APC in Bayelsa State,” the statement said.

The group concluded by wishing Chief Sylva, his wife, Alanyingi, and their children continued good health and prosperity.