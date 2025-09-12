Group Urges Tinubu To Ignore Call To Remove Service Chiefs

A civil society coalition groups, Campaign Against Injustice, has urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore the call for the removal of service chiefs. The group said destructive criticisms as being witnessed would discourage the Nigerian Army who are daily laying down their lives to ‘keep Nigeria as one.’

In a statement signed by its convener, Abbey Jolaosho, the group said it’s unreasonable to blame the service chiefs alone and called for their removal whenever things go wrong without critically examining the situation.

Reacting to the call for the removal of service chiefs by some critics, the group said Nigerians should encourage the Nigerian Army for the services they have rendered and continue to render, adding that a lot of them paid the supreme sacrifice to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not in jeopardy.

The group said apart from the fact that terrorism is a worldwide phenomenon, the military have suffered a lot of setbacks in terms of equipment, remuneration and other factors that should be taken care by the governors and other officials at the local government levels in term of good governance to discourage those taking arms against the country because of frustration and hardships. The g roup, however, praised the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede for leading from the front.