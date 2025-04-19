Group Urges Support For NAHCON Ahead 2025 Hajj

Share

The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals (AHMSP) has called for unhindered support and cooperation among stakeholders in the Hajj industry to ensure a smooth and successful 2025 Hajj operation.

The group urged all key players to support the ongoing preparations and tireless efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), stressing that such collaboration is vital for guaranteeing a seamless pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims in 2025.

AHMSP expressed concern over the recent surge of negative narratives and sponsored media articles targeting NAHCON, especially as preparations for the 2025 Hajj intensify.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta, the group emphasized that at a time when momentum for the 2025 Hajj is building, any attempt to derail progress regardless of motive should be strongly discouraged.

The association called on stakeholders to recognize the spiritual significance of Hajj as a sacred duty to serve Almighty Allah, urging them to put aside personal or political interests that could hinder sensitive preparations at this crucial stage.

AHMSP highlighted the significant achievements already recorded by NAHCON under the leadership of Professor Abdullahi Usman Saleh ahead of the scheduled airlift of over 52,000 Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“It is no longer surprising that Hajj operations and activities around the Nigerian Hajj House are drawing increased media attention.

“This heightened interest only reinforces the importance of Hajj in the Nigerian context,” the statement read.

“AHMSP has monitored NAHCON’s activities and preparations for Hajj 2025 over the last month and acknowledges the tremendous progress made by the commission under Professor Saleh’s leadership.”

The group praised NAHCON’s recent disbursement of refunds from Saudi Arabia for services not rendered during the 2023 Hajj.

It commended Professor Saleh for directing the prompt and transparent payment of these funds to affected pilgrims, describing the move as a demonstration of accountability and fear of God.

“AHMSP also notes the diligence of Professor Saleh in negotiating a downward review of service costs in Saudi Arabia, including accommodation, transportation, and feeding at Masha’ir, despite the volatile foreign exchange rates. These efforts led to a significant reduction in the 2025 Hajj fare,” the group added.

The association further commended NAHCON for taking proactive steps to secure accommodations for private tour operators ahead of deadlines, even when the operators were unable to raise the necessary funds.

Share