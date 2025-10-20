New Telegraph

October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025
Group Urges Sokoto Govt To Release Immunization Budget

The Africa Health Budget Network has urged the Sokoto state government to ensure timely approval and release of the immunization budget to improve healthcare services for children.

The network also encouraged the state government to address insecurity issues to enable routine immunization services to reach target children. The convener of the network, Dr Aminu Magashi Garba, made this call during a Zero Dose Learning Hub meeting in Sokoto.

He commended the state government for increasing the 2025 budget allocation to the health sector but advised them to release funds timely. The network noted that poor community engagement, late release of budget allocation, and insecurity were major challenges to successful immunization programmes.

It recommended community involvement in immunization planning and implementation. The Sokoto State 2025 budget stands at N526.88 billion, with N45.37 billion allocated to the health sector.

