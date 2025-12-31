Group Urges Simplified Healthcare Delivery Through Tech

As way of making Nigerians get maximum benefits from health care, Boẽtheia a healthcare delivery group has called for the simplification of health care services through the use of technology.

The organisation said that the simplification would enable people access health care services with minimum challenges, adding that healthcare should be treated as a basic right rather than a privilege.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alexander Ruyi said he was advocating where access to medication and treatment support would be designed around human needs.

According to him, by staying grounded in practicality and compassion, “Boẽtheia continues to move steadily toward this goal—offering help in its truest form, exactly when it is needed. “Boẽtheia was created in response to these lived experiences. Rather than approaching healthcare as a distant or complex system, the company focuses on practical, human-centered solutions that fit into real life.

“Through thoughtful use of technology, consistent support, and a strong emphasis on empathy, Boẽtheia aims to make medication access simpler, treatment adherence easier, and healthcare more approachable.”