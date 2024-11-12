Group Urges Senate To Drop Mine Rangers Bill, Cites Overlap Functions With NSCDC

Share

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Efficiency in Governance has urged the Nigerian Senate to drop the controversial Nigerian Mine Rangers Service (NMRS) Bill (SB 253) saying, it was a duplication of the duties of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and another means to waste taxpayers money.

The Coalition had earlier written to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Solid Mineral Development, Senator Ekong Simon, asking him and the Senate to jettison the Bill and focus on empowering the NSCDC through legislation and budgetary allocation to enable the Corp discharge its mandate of protecting national assets, infrastructure and provide a conducive environment for miners to operate effectively.

Similarly, the Coalition drew the attention of the Nigerian Senate to the outcome of the November 7th 2024 Public Hearing on the Bill, adding that the objections from the NSCDC, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Ministry of Interior and even the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development shows how unpopular the Bill was

The group led by Convener, Guardians for Democracy and Development, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, the National Coordinator, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative Danesi Momoh and National Coordinator, Rising Up for a United Nigeria, Solomon Adodo on Tuesday criticised the Bill as a redundant and unnecessary adventure, while addressing newsmen in Abuja..

While criticizing the Senate for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians over the huge cost of governance that leaves very little for infrastructural and human development.

The group said there was an urgent need to reduce cost of governance in line with the Stephen Orosanye Report and desist from creating security agencies for all security situations in the country, the Coalition criticized the .

“While we appreciate the Senate Committee on Solid Mineral Development in particular, and indeed the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in general for seeking to improve the mining sector through the establishment of Nigerian Mine Rangers Service(NMRS), it is unfortunately an undue, unnecessary and wasteful duplication of the functions, responsibilities and activities of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

“It is therefore, our patriotic and well informed position that the Senate should immediately drop the NMRS Bill and rather focus on strengthening the NSCDC and other security agencies to carry out their duties of safeguarding national assets, infrastructure and the nations mineral wealth efficiently.

“To buttress the irrelevance of this piece of legislation, there were loud objections to this Bill during the 7th November, 2024 Public Hearing from the NSCDC, NIS, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Civil Society and other stakeholders.

“This is an indication that the Senate is already working at cross purposes with the Executive as far as this Bill is concerned.

“At a time Nigerians are angry with Mr. President for foot-dragging towards the implementation of the Stephen Orosanye Report, the Senate is contemplating the duplication of agencies and by the extension, an increase in the cost of governance.

“This is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who are anticipating efficiency and the judicious allocation of resources to cushion their worsening economic situation.

“It is counterproductive to create an agency for every security concern in Nigeria. This is why in February 2024, when the National Economic Council came up with the need for Agro Rangers to provide security for specific agricultural areas, the Federal Government wisely relied on the NSCDC.

“So far, the Corp has deployed about 10,000 Agro Rangers in key agricultural areas to enhance security for food production. All that the NSCDC needs is high tech surveillance tools and not the usurpation of its duties.

“Regardless of the arguments in support of the NMRS Bill, our unwavering conviction is that if empowered and enabled, the NSCDC can perform its constitutional mandate exceptionally and safeguard our natural resources and mines without the need for another security outfit.

“We, therefore,urge the Senate to do the needful by throwing the Bill out, and focus on strengthening existing security agencies to carryout their mandates.”

