Group Urges Sanwo-olu To Employ More Environmental Health Officers

The Environmental Health Officers in Lagos State have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to increase investment in environmental Health Audit and Sanitary Inspection of premises for scaling up sanitation development in the state. The health workers also urged the Governor to employ more health officers for work efficiency.

In a congratulatory statement signed by the President, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), Dr. Akinyele Cyril, commended Sanwo-Olu for prioritising environmental health in his first term, urging him to do more so as to be able to achieve the Lagos-Mega plan.

They also charged the governor to empower customary courts in the adjudication of environmental matters, saying doing this will help in strengthening the enforcement processes of health officers in the line of duties. He said: “The Entire Members and Executives of the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHO- AN), Lagos State Chapter, led by San. Dr. Akinyele Cyril B. hereby congratulates Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his assumption of office for the 2nd Tenure.

“We appreciate the governor’s efforts towards making Lagos a habitable state. “We want the governor to empower customary courts to strengthen the enforcement processes in the long line of the duties of the Environmental Health Officers in upholding standards, towards preventing diseases, protecting health, and prolonging lives.

“The roles and impacts of Environmental Health can not be overemphasised in public health as well as in infrastructural development. “While seeking the Governor’s further attention in the areas of Environmental health towards achieving the Lagos smart city plan and the THEMES agenda “We urge our amiable governor to strengthen the Environmental Health Workforce, through further employment of more Officers as well as equipping the Environmental Health Services Departments across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas with up-to-date Professional scientific equipment among others things.