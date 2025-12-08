Group Urges Protection For Widows, Vulnerable Women

A Non-Governmental Organisation, “Let Your Light Shine Sisterhood”, has called on stakeholders to prioritise the protection of women and other vulnerable groups in society.

Founder of the organisation, Lady Angela Ohuabunwa, who disclosed this in Abuja at a Thanksgiving ceremony held at St. Matthew Anglican Church, stated that the society would be a better place if the women were protected from all forms of abuse and also empowered to take care of their families.

Ohuabunwa noted that her group, in partnership with other organisations, have identified some of the challenges inhibiting women’s development and would remain committed to tackling them.

While she urged privileged Nigerians to join hands with the government in addressing issues that affect women’s rights, she also explained that empowering women positively has a way of stabilising families and society.

According to her, the idea of the annual Thanksgiving was necessitated by the need to acknowledge the divinity behind the successes of their activities.

” I’m so grateful, reaching out to widows, reviving homes. You know, I know of a sister who said she’s working on her marriage. And after speaking to her, she’s stable in her marriage”

“We are missionaries, we are passionate about reaching out. And it’s not like I have so much, but it gives me joy to put smiles on the faces of people. Just make yourself available and begin to do something for humanity.”