Group Urges Principals To Add Value To School System, Education Growth

As the curtains were lowered on the 2025 edition of the Africa Top Schools of the Year Award, organised yearly by Africa Brands Review, the non-profit organisation has noted with concern the critical role of principals or heads of schools in the school system, and the overall growth and development of education.

According to the group, principals and other school heads must imbibe the culture of productivity so that they as principals must begin to add value to the school system. As the theme of this year’s edition of the programme:

“The Principal Factor: Redefining Leadership for 21st-Century Education,” resonates the significant role of principals in school system, the Coordinator of Africa Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, said that “we cannot have a good school without a good leader.” He stated: “The theme of this year’s event looks at the critical factors of principal because you cannot have a good school without having a good principal.

The principal must be the best, as well as the teachers, accounting officers, and parents must all be the best in everything. “Gone are the days when something would happen in the school and the principal would say he or she is not proficient in that area.”

While speaking with newsmen at the sideline of the 2025 Africa Top 1,000 Schools Awards, which took place at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Ayodele added that what African Brands Review is doing is to imbibe in the principals the culture of productivity so that they should begin to add value to the school system.

On the ATS awards, he explained that the award is mainly to celebrate schools that are reinventing education for the 21st century, moving away from a focus solely on examination results and certificate production.

Tracing the journey of the group, Ayodele said it is a vision that started in 2012/2013, as a way of contributing and assisting Nigerian education system to produce the best, having found out that some companies were not recruiting Nigerian graduates because they were said not to be employable

“So, after I left Procter and Gamble, I said let me see how we could contribute towards assisting the Nigerian education system to produce the best. That is how the vision started,” he noted. On the award for the best 1,000 schools in Nigeria, he stated that they yearly ask the WAEC to rate for them the best performing schools in their SSCE examination for the year.

Speaking on the integrity of the award, Ayodele pointed out that they go round schools to check their facilities, curriculum, and for their habits for studies and towards learning, noting that as the group they ensure that schools that cheat in examination are not recognised.

“So, we only recognise schools we found out that are really producing good students and are real learning centres, and those that have consistently been doing well in Nigeria, are the ones we celebrate yearly, and not examination cheating centres or schools.

Part of the objectives of the award which was introduced in 2013/2014 session, according to him, is to identify learning centres and schools, and encourage parents to patronise only quality and standard learning centres or schools that are doing well, saying because the future of Africa lies in the ability to export skills to outside the country.

