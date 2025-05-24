Group Urges Police To Delist Philanthropist From Wanted List

Share

A civil society organisation, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has urged the Nigeria Police to delist the name of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian philanthropist, Chief (Mrs) Dorcas Adeyinka from that of wanted Nigerians and respect her fundamental human rights.

The President of the group, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, who made this appeal during a press conference at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, said that Adeyinka was detained in 2024 over issues bothering on a woman, Mrs Foluso Asimiyu, who she helped, but later died.

Omotehinse stated that Adeyinka, who has been assisting the less-privileged in Nigeria with cash, food items and scholarship awards through Dorcas Adeyinka Empowerment Foundation, was detained for 21 days over the matter before autopsy revealed that the deceased died of complications from tuberculosis.

“We are here today to update you on recent developments regarding Chief (Mrs.) Dorcas Adeyihka, the Founder and CEO of Dorcas Adeyinka Empowerment Foundation.

“You will recall that sometime last year, on Sunday July 21, 2024 to be precise, we held a press conference at the Liberation Centre intimating the public of alleged murder, police brutality, unlawful detention, and abuse of office power.

“We demanded that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) should be firm and resolute in curbing the action and inactions of his officers to avoid dragging the institution name into the mud based on a “Save Our Soul” complaint letter received from Dorcas Adeyinka Empowerment Foundation.

“Following a careful review of the complaint letter and our visit to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja to meet the IGP monitoring team in charge of the case, we were informed that the team had concluded their investigation and submitted its report to appropriate quarters.

“Chief Mrs. Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian-born British citizen, the Chief Executive Officer of Dorcas Adeyinka Empowerment Foundation, a foundation of hope for thousands of Nigeria citizens, was later detained for 21 days at Abuja after her appearance.

“It took the effort of the detainee’s legal team to seek her release by filing for the enforcement of her fundamental human right in an Abuja high court pending the outcome of the deceased’s autopsy,” he said.

The activist stated that the autopsy report exonerated Mrs. Dorcas Adeyinka, that the deceased cause of death was tuberculosis.

According to him, the autopsy report vindicated Dorcas, which he said corroborated her earlier position that she knew nothing about the death of the deceased, but only rendered assistance to the family by taking them off the streets.

“Surprisingly, Chief Mrs. Dorcas Adeyinka alleged that till this moment, the FPPRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi is yet to flag down her name from the wanted list, that her opponents are still using it against her on social media and also having her bank account frozen by the Nigeria Police force.

“CHSR as a reputable organisation humbly appeals to IGP office and person to as a matter of urgency, in the interest of fair hearing and justice, delist Dorcas Adeyinka from wanted list and also unfrozen her account,” he said.

Share