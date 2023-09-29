Group Urges Ogun Assembly To Caution Abiodun Over Alleged Political Intimidation

A human rights group, Civil Society Coalition In Defence Of Democracy (CSCDD) has called on the Ogun State House of Assembly to caution Governor Dapo Abiodun over alleged abuse of power, political persecution and violation of human rights.

The group, speaking through Comrade Shina Loremikan at a press conference held in Lagos, said that cases of allegations of political persecution against former governor Gbenga Daniel and former Local Government Chairman, Wale Adedayo should be investigated with the public availed feedback on the findings.

“A public enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the destruction of Datkem Plaza should be instituted by OGHA with the view to establishing the truth and to ensure that justice is done.

“Allegations of financial impropriety against Governor Dapo Abiodun by Mr Wale Adedayo should be investigated through public inquiry so as to avail the public the true position in the interest of truth, democracy and justice.

“An end to continued harassment of Mr Wale Adedayo by security agencies must be demanded by OGHA as a matter of priority and urgency,” he said.

The group stated that political persecution of individuals, irrespective of disagreement or misgivings, has no place in democracy and should not be condoned under whatever guise.

They added that the prevailing situation portends danger for democracy and cast the Gateway State in a bad light.

CSCDD then urged OGHA to exercise its powers under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Based on the documents available to us, the invasion of the premises of Datkem Plaza by agents acting on the instruction of Governor Dapo Abiodun was most unfortunate considering that personnel of relevant agencies granted the approval and monitored the construction activities.

“We are also worried by the continued harassment of now detained Mr Wale Adedayo, whose impeachment as Local Government Chairman was orchestrated by Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“We are particularly worried that OGHA appears to have abdicated its roles in the administration of local government in line with relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are disturbed that OGHA appears to have relinquished its oversight functions by failing to investigate the allegations made by Mr Wale Adedayo with respect to the diversion of public funds,” Loremikan said.