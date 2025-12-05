Group Urges Northern Leaders To Support Yakubu’s Ambassadorial Nomination

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has urged political leaders from the northern region to support the ambassadorial nomination of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

This follows remarks reportedly made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressing reservations over Yakubu’s inclusion on the list of 35 ambassadorial nominees recently forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Yerima Shettima, the NSCI said Professor Yakubu’s nomination should be viewed as a positive development for the North, citing his “commitment to public service and experience in national assignments.”

The group added that such appointments promote representation and enhance the region’s contribution to national development.

Shettima noted that President Tinubu’s selection of qualified individuals from the North reflects a commitment to inclusivity and merit-based governance.

He stressed the need for stakeholders to encourage efforts that advance the interest of the region, especially at a period when it continues to seek better socio-economic outcomes.

“The time has come for us to focus on initiatives that foster development and strengthen our position within the country,” the statement said, while encouraging leaders to prioritise unity and constructive engagement on matters affecting the region.

The NSCI reiterated its support for Yakubu’s nomination and called on northern political figures to avoid actions or comments that may detract from opportunities to improve the region’s representation in federal service.

The group concluded by thanking President Tinubu for appointing qualified northerners into strategic positions, urging continued collaboration to ensure decisions that enhance peace, development, and progress in the North.