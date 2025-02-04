Group Urges NNPCL To Speak On Fuel Importation, Subsidy Payments

Share

The Concerned Citizens of Nigeria have called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to provide full transparency on fuel importation and alleged subsidy payments despite the recent fixing of local refineries in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the group’s National Coordinator, Okwa Dan, condemned the continued importation of fuel while Dangote Refinery is producing and exporting refined petroleum.

The group also raised concerns over disguised subsidy payments, despite the official removal of subsidies by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The Concerned Citizens urged the government to buy from Dangote Refinery to save forex, strengthen the local economy, and reduce inflationary pressure instead of weakening the Naira with unnecessary imports.

The group further urged President Tinubu to act decisively, end fuel importation, support local refining, and protect Nigeria’s economic interests.

Share

Please follow and like us: