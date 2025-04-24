Group Urges Nigerians To Support Security Agencies

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development have appealed to Nigerians to partner with security agencies and provide useful information to combat the rising wave of insecurity claiming innocent lives across the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, also called on Nigerians to hold leaders at all levels accountable for ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He said: “Cases of insecurity have been on the rise across our communities. Fear and uncertainty have taken root. Families mourn their loved ones, businesses suffer, and our collective peace is under siege.

“We must recognize and commend the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces—the men and women of the military, police, and other agencies who put their lives on the line daily to protect us.

“We profoundly commend the commitment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede.

“Under their command, our armed forces have made significant strides in dismantling terrorist networks, neutralizing bandits, and destroying the operational bases of ISWAP and Boko Haram. Their dedication, often amid limited resources and undue criticism, remains a beacon of hope.

“Despite being overstretched and sometimes unfairly criticized, they have continued to fight on the frontlines to restore peace. We owe them our gratitude, our support, and better resources to carry out their duties effectively. Let us not forget that many have paid the ultimate price in service to our nation.”

Adodo stressed that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility, not that of the government alone. He urged citizens to support security agencies, report suspicious activities, and advocate for improved welfare for troops.

“Rather than criticize them, we should partner with them and provide information to ensure we defeat the evil of insecurity. It is our collective business. All hands must be on deck to ensure a safer nation,” he said.

Adodo also alleged that some politicians were responsible for escalating the crisis as part of early moves toward the 2027 general elections. He urged Nigerians to reject divisive politics and resist manipulation by those who thrive on chaos.

“What makes this situation even more distressing is the growing suspicion that some unscrupulous politicians are fueling this crisis for selfish political gains, especially as we approach the 2027 elections.

“Let me state unequivocally: Insecurity must never be weaponized for political ambition. Yet, credible intelligence and troubling reports suggest that some politicians are actively sponsoring violence, arming criminal bandits, and manipulating public sentiment to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To these actors, chaos is merely a strategy to discredit the administration and advance their political interests. When politicians prioritize power over the lives of citizens, they betray the very essence of leadership. We must demand accountability.”

He called on the government to ensure that anyone found complicit in acts of insecurity is arrested, prosecuted, and made to face the full wrath of the law, regardless of their status or political affiliation.

“Insecurity will not define us. We are a nation of resilience, courage, and unity. Let us stand together against those who seek to divide us and work tirelessly to restore peace, stability, and justice.

“To our armed forces, we appreciate your sacrifices, and we honor your courage and bravery. To these unscrupulous politicians and enemies of peace—your schemes will fail, for the collective will of the Nigerian people is stronger than your ambitions,” he added.

Share