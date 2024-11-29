Group Urges Nigerians To Collaborate With Police To Check Crime Rate

Share

A non governmental Organisation (NGO), Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, has called on Nigerians to collaborate with the Police in checking crimes as there was no substitute to them.

The group also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), made the call during their first media town hall meeting on human rights, the Police Act 2020 and Regulation in Lagos yesterday in Lagos.

No fewer than 60 journalists drawn from different media organisations in South-West participated in the meeting. One of the facilitators of the meeting, Mr. Tosin Osasona, who spoke with our correspondent on the sidelines of the meeting, pointed out that there was no substitute to the police in checking crimes in Nigeria.

“No matter how bad we may think our police are, we really don’t have a substitute for them. Police must know that their legitimacy comes from acceptance by the people.

“The difference between the police in uniform and armed robbery is the uniform they are putting on that legitimised them to use power over citizens.

“Police must know that they are the servants of the people, you don’t need to intimidate and violate their rights while on uni- form.”

According to Osasona, the meeting is to provide capacity for journalists to understand constitution apparatus of the police and capacity building for creating a platform for none contentious engagement between the police and the citizens.

“We know the power of the po- lice and the limits of the citizens, it is the duty of the media to keep pushing these bounds.

