Group Urges Nigerian Youth To Get Involve In Fight Against Corruption

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has highlighted the critical role of youth in combating corruption in Nigeria.

The group said youth getting involved will reiterate the theme of the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD): ‘Uniting with Youth Against Corruption – Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.’

In a statement by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, the CCDI emphasised that youth engagement in the fight against corruption is not merely aspirational but essential.

Aduwo said the 2024 IACD, observed on December 9, underscores the transformative potential of young people in fostering a culture of integrity and transparency.

Corruption, according to CCDI, remains one of the most pressing global challenges, undermining democracy, eroding public trust, and hindering sustainable development. It disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, exacerbating inequality and diverting critical resources from sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He said young people are emerging as a powerful force for change bringing fresh perspectives, innovative solutions and boundless energy to the fight against corruption.

“The campaign calls on civil society organisations, the private sector, academia, and citizens worldwide to stand #UnitedAgainstCorruption. It urges the global community to harness youth creativity and passion, fostering a generation that values transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.”

Aduwo further urged governments and organisations to prioritise youth empowerment by creating platforms for young voices to shape anti-corruption policies, investing in education to equip youth with tools to resist and report corruption, and supporting youth-led initiatives that promote ethical practices.

“Leveraging technology is also essential, as it allows young people to develop innovative solutions that enhance transparency and accountability. The private sector and academia are also pivotal in this effort. Businesses must commit to ethical practices, while academic institutions should integrate anti-corruption education into curricula.

“Uniting with youth is not just about combating corruption but about shaping a future rooted in trust, fairness, and shared prosperity. Together, we can build a world where integrity prevails, and corruption has no place.”

