Group Urges New CBN Gov, Cardoso To Prioritise Mortgage System

Nigeria, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called on the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso to make Mortgage system development a top priority in his agenda.

The housing promotion group made the call in a statement issued by its Executive Director and Convener of the Africa International Housing Show, Festus Adebayo on Sunday in Abuja.

Adebayo urged the new CBN governor to also make the issue of housing a priority while charging him to ensure that he uses housing as a tool for economic development, especially for job creation for the unemployed youths in Nigeria.

He added that if the new CBN governor supports housing development, it will serve as a multiplier effect on the economy.

Speaking on the fluctuating exchange rate, he drew the attention of the new CBN governor on how it is affecting the prices of building materials in the construction industry.

