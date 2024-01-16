Group Urges Lagos Indigenes To Strategise Ahead Of 2027 Guber Poll

A socio-cultural organisation, De Renaissance Patriots, has urged the indigenes of Lagos State to begin to strategize for the 2027 governorship poll in the state.

The group insisted that the state was created for the Lagosians.

The organisation lamented what it described as the mis-development of Lagos, stating that indigenes must rise and take back the state.

It said in a statement made available to New Telegraph that Lagos indigenes by their design have been conquered, subdued, and turned into something their forefathers never thought.

The statement signed by its chairman, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd); secretary, Mr. Yomi Tokosi, and son of a late prominent Oba of Lagos, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, said: “Looking back to the past good days of their Lagos, the Patriots, poised to bring about a paradigm shift from the old narratives to a new order where indigenes’ rights are no longer negotiable.

“It is time for all indigenous people of the state to rise and take back their state now as failure can only lead to their extinction and displacement in no distant time. For this reason, the group is more than before fully prepared to drive the course of emancipation with the primary objective of ensuring that an indigene takes the next governor’s seat in Lagos State while the benefits of statehood they had enjoyed since the creation of the state in 1967 until 1999 are restored.

“We resolved some months back to hold our peace with the thoughts that our people have not been taught enough lessons to wake up to their current situation. However, as concerned Omo Ibile Eko, we cannot continue to maintain that silence.

“The spirits of our ancestors will not let us. It is a calling that, like a good Ifa initiate or priest, one must speak out and say it as we see it at least for the sake of posterity. Ka le wipe a so iwonba ninu ikan ti Olodumare fi han wa.

“The Renaissance Patriots intends to use the trending issue of ‘fake’ indigenes (fraudulently taking advantage of our quota to get recruited into the Nigerian Army) to make our observations known. Would the issue of fake indigenes surprise you?

“Not us in this group, we have always known and have constantly stated that in this Lagos state, the indigenes by their design, commission, or omission have been conquered, subdued, and turned into something our forefathers never thought would ever happen to us. Won ti get wa.

“To us and for the indigenous Lagosians, ours is a neat case of social mis-development in the state. Some of us have yet to grasp the enormity of the disaster at hand.

“In our earlier submissions, we have never hidden our glorious past as Omo Ibile Eko. The glorious past that our Lagos was: – Good upbringing. Good pedigree. Good education, enviable service to our nation, good mentorship, and of course a sound and intelligent approach to social order where things worked for everyone. Infrastructural development that is reasonably costly, expedited, and advantageous to the public interest.

“In those days, we were proud Lagosians. We controlled our space. We made things work for both the indigenes and the residents. We never cut corners.

“Sincerely, the Lagos State that was created for the Lagosians was never expected to be injurious to our development. Then it was rare for us to have ‘fake’ indigenes as being in charge. We ensured that we protected our patrimony. We knew our onions then and kept to the ethos of Omo Eko Pataki.”