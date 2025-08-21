Group Urges INEC, Security Operatives To Stop Assault On Democracy In Zamfara

The Coalition of Zamfara Patriots (CZP) has accused political office holders of orchestrating a “tyrannical assault” on democracy during the recent Kaura-Namoda South Constituency bye-election, which was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a press statement, the group condemned the alleged use of state-backed vigilantes and hired thugs to intimidate voters, describing his actions as a desperate bid to cling to power amid a failing tenure.

The bye-election, held on August 16, 2025, followed the death of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu Kasuwar Daji, securing 7,001 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 5,339.

The CZP hailed the result as a “resounding referendum” on Lawal’s leadership, which they branded as a “catastrophic tenure” marked by corruption, vindictive politics, and under-development.

The election was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in five polling units in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards, with a supplementary poll scheduled for August 21.

According to the CZP, the use of thuggery and voter intimidation to manipulate the outcome, with reports circulating on social platforms about state-backed vigilantes terrorising voters in the affected wards.

“This is not leadership—it is gangsterism,” the group declared in a statement signed by Comrade Yusuf Dayda.

The coalition demanded that INEC declare the APC candidate the winner, arguing that the 1,662-vote margin clearly reflects the will of the people.

They warned against any attempts to use the supplementary election to distort the outcome, urging the electoral body to resist pressure from Lawal’s camp.

“The people of Kaura-Namoda South have rejected his oppressive rule, and he must accept defeat with dignity,” the statement read.

The CZP also called on security agencies, civil society, and the international community to closely monitor the August 21 supplementary election to ensure transparency.

They cautioned that any further attempts to undermine the electorate’s will could plunge Zamfara into chaos, emphasising that the state’s citizens would resist any manipulation “with resolute resistance.”