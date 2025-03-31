Group Urges IGP To Investigate Safety Of Ex-Rivers HoS

Share

A group, the Concerned Citizens of Rivers State and Nigeria, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the safety of former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke, following reports that he was under duress when he granted a television interview in which he accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of ordering the bombing of oil installations.

Nwaeke, who spoke at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, a few days after resigning as HoS, also blamed Fubara for the political crisis in the state.

He alleged that the Governor ordered the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to prevent his impeachment.

However, his wife, Florence Nwaeke, immediately refuted his claims in a viral video, saying that her husband was coerced into granting the interview and expressing concerns that his life could be in danger.

In a statement signed by Bummi Johnson, the group urged the IGP to thoroughly investigate the interview Nwaeke granted at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The group also called for an inquiry into the safety and whereabouts of Nwaeke, ensuring he is not being held under duress or subjected to any form of intimidation that could compromise his freedom and integrity.

The statement described recent events as a threat to democracy and raised concerns about the integrity of the political and administrative processes in Rivers State.

It alleged that Nwaeke may have been pressured or financially induced into making false claims against Fubara.

The group further emphasized that such actions, which have contributed to the political crisis in the State, must be urgently scrutinized.

Concerns were also raised over reports that the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja may be exploited for criminal activities, including kidnapping, extortion, and organized violence.

The group noted that if these allegations are substantiated, they pose a serious threat to public safety and undermine the rule of law.

The group urged the IGP to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nwaeke’s resignation or dismissal, including any undue influence or coercion that may have affected his statements.

It also called for a thorough probe into the alleged use of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for illegal activities and stressed the need for transparency in the findings to restore public trust in Nigeria’s security institutions.

Furthermore, the group expressed concern over the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a politically motivated action that could set a dangerous precedent.

It called for a review of the situation in line with constitutional provisions, urging authorities to ensure that all actions taken uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of citizens.

The group concluded by warning that any form of political manipulation that undermines democracy should not be tolerated.

It stressed the importance of ensuring that justice prevails and that due process is followed in all matters concerning the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

