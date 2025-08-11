Group Urges Ibas To Account For Rivers Allocation

…Seeks end to emergency rule

A group, the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), on Monday said it has initiated moves for the House of Representatives to make full disclosure of the full amount it has made available to Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, since he assumed office.

The group claims that Ekwe Ibas (rtd) has overseen ₦1.18 trillion into the state’s coffers in just five out of the six months allocated for emergency rule in the state, calling for its end, rather than extending it beyond six months.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared the state of emergency on March 18, 2025, following the political crisis that erupted in the state, which pitched Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The group’s coordinator, Chief Joseph Ambakederimo, accused the sole administrator of being reckless in his spending, while stressing the need for him to disclose the state’s revenue profile and expenditure.

He said that the allocation that has accrued to the state is important to the people, hence the need for Ibas to make it open for the public to see and scrutinise.

Ambakederimo accused Ibas of spending without accountability, and stepping into policy areas and preserves of elected officials, citing the planned local government elections scheduled for August 30.

“If the sole administrator fails to account for this money, we will pursue this matter until Rivers people know exactly how their resources are being used,” Ambakederimo said.

He noted that the group’s legal team has filed a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to compel the disclosures, warning that extending the emergency would only deepen public frustration.

“The waiting game is getting too long. It is time to stop this charade and let our Rivers people govern themselves through their elected leaders,” he said, appealing to Tinubu to “do the needful” and restore the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government.