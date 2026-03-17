Group Urges Govts To Protect Sex Workers, Expand Access To Healthcare

Stakeholders, civil society groups, and government representatives gathered in Lagos as the Ohotu Diamond Women Initiative (ODWI) called on authorities to strengthen protection and expand access to healthcare for sex workers during the commemoration of International Sex Workers’ Day.

The event, themed “Rights, Dignity, Health & Justice for Sex Workers – Nothing about Us without Us,” was held on March 4 at the IfakoIjaiye Local Government Council Hall in Lagos.

The programme was organised by ODWI with support from Amplify Change and brought together representatives from government ministries, civil society organisations, the media, and members of the sex worker community.

At the event, ODWI urged the government to ensure stronger legal protection for sex workers, address violence and discrimination, and guarantee access to stigma-free healthcare services.

The organisation said such steps are necessary to safeguard the health, safety, and human rights of thousands of women engaged in sex work. Presenting the organisation’s project, titled “Advocating for Reproductive Rights: Ensuring Access to Healthcare and Choice,” the Project Coordinator of ODWI, Dr. Margaret Onah-Nnang.