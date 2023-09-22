Group Urges Govt to Revive Public Safety Organisations

The Global Awareness for Public Safety Foundation (GAPS) has urged the Federal Government to revive and reactivate public safety institutions for effective protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

Dr Chuks Alozie, Director- General of GAPS, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to Rev Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christains Pilgrims Commission. The Global Awareness for Public Safety Foundation is an NGO with the goal to enlighten the public on ways to prevent and manage dangers within their environment.

Alozie said there was the need for government at all levels to col- laborate with stakeholders to revive all public safety institutions to boost safety and wellness of citizens. “Regular awareness for public safety will play a critical role in preventing and protecting the public from events that could en- danger their safety and security.

“Government and institutions at all levels should ensure the protection of lives of persons in their territory, organizations and institutions against threats to their well-being, survival and prosperity, ” he said.

He urged the government to reactivate emergency services and first responders, including the law enforcement agencies, fire service, emergency medical services, security and military for effective service delivery. Alozie also prayed for wisdom for the NCPC boss to reposition the commission to reflect the goodness of the Christian community in and outside the country.

Responding, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, thanked the group for calling for the repositioning of the commission and other institutions to reflect their mandates.