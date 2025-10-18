Group Urges Govt To Restore Confidence In Justice System, Human Rights

A Abuja based group, the Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) has called on relevant authorities to take immediate action to restore confidence in Nigeria’s justice system and reaffirm the country’s commitment to the rule of law and protection of human rights. Making the call during a media interactive session with newsmen in Abuja yester- day was INAHURAT’s Director of Legal Matters, Maxwell Opara, stated that the call is sequel to alleged interference of the Inspector-General of Police in the case between the State v. Kumar Gaurav (Charge No: MHC/42C/2023), filed before Justice T.A. Kume of the Benue State High Court.

According to Opara, the case stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 30, 2023, in which Ms. Malory Henry, a United States citizen and staff of Olam Agri Nigeria Limited, was allegedly assaulted by Gaurav, an Indian national and employee of the same company, in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

He said Henry had reported that Gaurav invited her to his residence under the pretext of a welcome dinner, intoxicated her, and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. He stated that medical examinations conducted on the victim after the incidence in an Abuja hospital reportedly confirmed sexual penetration consistent with non-consensual intercourse.