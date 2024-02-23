Group Urges Govt To Address Gender Inequality In Legal Profession

The G100 Global Networking Wing has called on the government for urgent action to foster an inclusive and supportive work environment for female professionals, not only in the legal field but across all professions in the country.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the Chairperson of the group and founder of Leadership Circle, Barrister Joy Amore, made the call at the 2024 G100 meeting, held in Lagos.

Amore emphasized the persistent gap in leadership roles within the legal profession, despite the presence of women in various professional capacities.

She cited cultural norms, societal expectations, unconscious bias, and a lack of mentorship and family-friendly policies as contributing factors to this disparity.

To address these challenges, Amore advocated for the implementation of initiatives such as mentorship and sponsorship programs, along with flexible working arrangements to accommodate the diverse needs of female legal practitioners.

She stressed the importance of raising awareness and challenging stereotypes through advocacy campaigns.

Also, Amore called for proactive measures from policy-makers and legal institutions, including the establishment of gender quotas and the enforcement of policies supporting work-life balance and parental leave for both genders.

Furthermore, the lawyer underscored the need for a multifaceted approach towards achieving gender equality in the legal profession, emphasizing the importance of addressing systemic barriers and cultural norms.

She expressed confidence that by fostering inclusivity, promoting diversity in leadership, and challenging existing biases, a more equitable and inclusive legal profession could be realized for future generations.